LaLeggia signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Thursday.
The 2012 fifth-round pick filed for salary arbitration last Wednesday, but an arbitration hearing will no longer be necessary now that he's secured a new deal with Edmonton. The 25-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut, but he's been pretty productive in the minors, notching 65 points (28 goals, 37 assists) in 130 games with AHL Bakersfield over the past two seasons. The Oilers have a lot of depth on the back end, so LaLeggia will likely once again spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the AHL.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...