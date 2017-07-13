Play

LaLeggia signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Thursday.

The 2012 fifth-round pick filed for salary arbitration last Wednesday, but an arbitration hearing will no longer be necessary now that he's secured a new deal with Edmonton. The 25-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut, but he's been pretty productive in the minors, notching 65 points (28 goals, 37 assists) in 130 games with AHL Bakersfield over the past two seasons. The Oilers have a lot of depth on the back end, so LaLeggia will likely once again spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the AHL.

