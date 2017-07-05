LaLeggia has filed for salary arbitration, Jason Gregor of the Edmonton Journal reports.
LaLeggia has yet to spend any time in the NHL, as he's mostly been relegated to AHL Bakersfield. In 67 games with Bakersfield during the 2016-17 campaign, he had 20 goals and 18 assists. In filing for arbitration, LaLeggia will have a hearing set for later in July where he can argue for a higher overall salary with the Oilers, although that final decision would be made by a third-party arbiter. Both LaLeggia and the Oilers can still negotiate a deal in the meantime, however, so there's a chance the hearing isn't even necessary.
