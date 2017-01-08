Gustavsson will start in goal Sunday against the Senators.

Gustavsson last saw action in the crease Dec. 8, but will get a chance to slot back in for the team's second game of a back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday. He surrendered six goals on 31 shots in his last outing and owns subpar numbers in the crease overall this season, posting a 2.90 GAA and .893 save percentage in six appearances. He will look to better those stats Sunday against an Ottawa club that notched 2.92 goals per game in December, but the opposition rides a four-game losing streak into Sunday's matchup.