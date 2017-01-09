Gustavsson gave up four goals on 17 shots in Sunday's loss to the Senators.

Not a great night for Gustavsson, who was heavily outplayed by Ottawa goaltender Mike Condon. He hadn't started a game in a month and Sunday's performance shows the reasoning behind that. With the defeat, Gustavsson is now 1-3-1 on the season with a .878 save percentage. He's barely seen any action behind Cam Talbot this season and his ten goals allowed in his last two starts certainly won't do anything to change that.