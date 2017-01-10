Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson: Will serve as backup
Gustavsson will be on the bench for Tuesday's meeting with San Jose, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.
Despite placing him on waivers, the Oilers have decided to keep Gustavsson on the 23-man roster for the time being. Now that he's cleared waivers, they can freely move the netminder between the NHL and AHL in the future, so while he may be with the big club for now, don't be surprised if he gets sent down soon.
More News
-
Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson: Passes through waivers unclaimed•
-
Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson: Suffers tough loss Sunday•
-
Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson: In net Sunday•
-
Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson: Beaten six times in loss to Flyers•
-
Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson: Tending twine Thursday against Philadelphia•