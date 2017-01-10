Gustavsson will be on the bench for Tuesday's meeting with San Jose, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

Despite placing him on waivers, the Oilers have decided to keep Gustavsson on the 23-man roster for the time being. Now that he's cleared waivers, they can freely move the netminder between the NHL and AHL in the future, so while he may be with the big club for now, don't be surprised if he gets sent down soon.