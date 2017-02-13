Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Can't find back of the net
Eberle was once again held without a point on Saturday, registering two shots and a minus-1 rating in a loss to Chicago.
Eberle has not been a good play lately. He's been held without a point in seven straight games and was even held without a shot in two of those contests. Outside of Connor McDavid's line, the Oilers offense has been tepid and Eberle is no exception.
