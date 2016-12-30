Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Ends drought with two-point night against Kings

Eberle snapped out of his six-game point drought Thursday, notching a pair of primary assists -- one on the power play -- in a 3-1 win over the Kings.

Before hitting the skids, Eberle was clipping along at the shiny pace of 23 points in 30 games, but he fired just seven shots on net over those six scoreless outings. Nonetheless, the winger's talent level is much too high for him to be held down for long. That slump has his production down a tad overall, but health permitting, Eberle remains a strong bet to hit 60 points for the fourth time this season.