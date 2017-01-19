Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Points in back-to-back games
Eberle had a goal and a shot in Wednesday's OT win over the Panthers.
After a six-game point drought, he's got points in back-to-back games. It's not just that drought that was worrisome, though. Prior to Wednesday, Eberle went 18 games without a goal. He's on pace to be under 20 goals this season after three straight years above. On an Oilers team that's finding success, this is far less than is expected of the 26-year-old wing.
