Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Powers Oilers with four-point night

Eberle scored twice and had a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Flames.

A monstrous night from Eberle, who cracked the 30-point mark during the game. The 26-year-old has scored 11 times in 49 games and is currently skating on the second line. Eberle isn't having a spectacular season, but with 32 points in 49 games and solid power-play production, the former 34-goal-scorer is worth owning in most leagues.