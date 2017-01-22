Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Powers Oilers with four-point night
Eberle scored twice and had a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Flames.
A monstrous night from Eberle, who cracked the 30-point mark during the game. The 26-year-old has scored 11 times in 49 games and is currently skating on the second line. Eberle isn't having a spectacular season, but with 32 points in 49 games and solid power-play production, the former 34-goal-scorer is worth owning in most leagues.
More News
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Points in back-to-back games•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Ends drought with two-point night against Kings•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Slowing down offensively•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Dishes out trio of assists in victory•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Finds twine twice, snapping six-game goal drought•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Finding consistency•