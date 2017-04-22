Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Slow start to playoffs

Eberle notched an assist in Game 1, but has been pointless since.

Eberle hit the 50-point mark (20 goals, 31 assists) for the fourth time in seven seasons, while averaging 16:46 of ice time. The first five games have been unproductive for the 26-year-old winger, though, with just one assist, five hits, and three blocked shots, even though he has been clocking significant power-play ice time. Edmonton will have a chance to put the Sharks away Saturday night in San Jose.