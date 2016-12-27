Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Slowing down offensively
It's been seven games since Eberle last cracked the scoresheet.
Eberle remains on the top line and in a power-play role with his teammates picking up the slack, winning four of six games since he's been caught in this cold funk. Eberle still has a serviceable eight goals and 15 assists on the season, which shows just how good he was to start the year. He's amassed a whopping 90 shots in 36 games, and more of those should fall with a little more focus and/or puck luck.
More News
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Dishes out trio of assists in victory•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Finds twine twice, snapping six-game goal drought•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Finding consistency•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Erupts for three points in loss•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Nets goal in opener•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Nets 25 goals in 69 games•