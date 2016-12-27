Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Slowing down offensively

It's been seven games since Eberle last cracked the scoresheet.

Eberle remains on the top line and in a power-play role with his teammates picking up the slack, winning four of six games since he's been caught in this cold funk. Eberle still has a serviceable eight goals and 15 assists on the season, which shows just how good he was to start the year. He's amassed a whopping 90 shots in 36 games, and more of those should fall with a little more focus and/or puck luck.