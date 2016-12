Oesterle was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Oesterle makes his first trip up to the big club this season in the wake of an illness to Andrej Sekera. The 24-year-old has posted three goals, five assists, and four penalty minutes in 14 games for the Condors, and, considering his average 21:41 of ice time with the Oilers last season, it will be interesting to see if he can cut out a role for himself this time around.