Oesterle was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Oesterle is an undrafted defenseman who played collegiate hockey for Western Michigan University. He's a decent puck-mover from the back end, and this season has accumulated three goals and five assists through 14 games for the AHL's Condors. He's getting a look with Darnell Nurse (ankle) and Andrew Ference (hip) out with significant injuries.