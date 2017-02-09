Oesterle was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

The 24-year-old blueliner leads his minor-league team in points at 18 (three goals, 15 helpers) through 26 games this season. He's really been spinning the odometer lately with his frequent trips between Bakersfield and the NHL, though he was able to make his Oilers debut this past Sunday, registering a hit and two blocked shots over 16:01 of ice time. He's a depth option at this juncture, so consider him nothing but a flier in the fantasy realm.