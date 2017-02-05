Oesterle was sent back to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Just a day after being recalled by the Oilers, Oesterle will return to the minors after drawing into Sunday's contest. His demotion, along with two others, isn't surprising with the club's bye week on tap. However, that also allows plenty of time for some of the ailing bodies to heal ahead of next Saturday's game against the Blackhawks. It's quite possible he won't be recalled when the team resumes action.