Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Dealing with upper-body injury
Per coach Todd McLellan, Khaira will be "out a little bit" with the upper-body injury he sustained in Wednesday's game against the Panthers.
Khaira's recovery timetable remains a bit murky, but the young pivot's absence won't impact many fantasy owner's lineups, as he's only tallied a single goal while averaging just 8:27 of ice time in two games with the big club this season. A potential timeline for Khaira's return to game action should be established once he's able to return to practice.
