Khaira (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Derek Van Diest of Postmedia News reports.

The nature of Khaira's injury remains a mystery, but the 22-year-old pivot should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Nashville until more information on his status is available. The Canadian forward only logged 2:45 of ice time before exiting Wednesday's contest, and isn't much of a fantasy factor at this early stage in his career.