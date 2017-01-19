Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Exits Wednesday's game due to injury
Khaira (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Derek Van Diest of Postmedia News reports.
The nature of Khaira's injury remains a mystery, but the 22-year-old pivot should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Nashville until more information on his status is available. The Canadian forward only logged 2:45 of ice time before exiting Wednesday's contest, and isn't much of a fantasy factor at this early stage in his career.
