Khaira (illness) will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest versus Arizona.

Khaira has played in just one game since getting called up this time around. In that outing, the winger saw 8:14 of ice time while compiling two shots on goal, one hits, and a minus-1 rating. Even if he does suit up, the 22-year-old has probably not shown enough to risk utilizing him in your lineups.