The Oilers placed Khaira (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.

Khaira has already missed seven games due to an upper-body injury, and evidently still isn't close to returning to game action. The Oilers' depth at forward will continue to be tested during Khaira's absence, but the 22-year-old pivot only has a single goal in three games with the big club this season, and isn't a practical fantasy option at this early stage in his career.