Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Lands on injured reserve
The Oilers placed Khaira (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.
Khaira has already missed seven games due to an upper-body injury, and evidently still isn't close to returning to game action. The Oilers' depth at forward will continue to be tested during Khaira's absence, but the 22-year-old pivot only has a single goal in three games with the big club this season, and isn't a practical fantasy option at this early stage in his career.
More News
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Exits Wednesday's game due to injury•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Pots first career goal•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Game-time decision against Coyotes•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Illness to keep him out Saturday•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Recalled Wednesday•