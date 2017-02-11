Khaira (upper body) won't be ready to play Saturday against the Blackhawks, though he has returned to practice.

The center of Punjabi descent was starting to factor into the Oilers offense in mid-January -- he recorded his first career goal against Arizona on Jan. 16, but sustained the upper-body ailment in the subsequent contest and has been out ever since. He'll be reevaluated ahead of next Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes.