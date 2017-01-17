Khaira scored his first goal in the NHL on Monday in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

The youngster played just 8:39 in what was his second game of the season, but made it count with the game-winning goal 11:40 into the second period. Khaira has 18 points in 24 contests with AHL Bakersfield this year, so the Oilers are hoping he can carry his offense over to the big club in the second half of the season.