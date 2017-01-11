The Oilers recalled Khaira Wednesday, giving him a chance to make his season debut.

Khaira made his NHL debut last season, recording two assists, 14 shots, and 13 penalty minutes in 15 games. This season in the AHL, he's put up eight goals and 18 points in 24 games. With all the shuffling taking place in the Oilers bottom six, there's opportunity for him to make a job stick. However, there's no guarantee the recall lasts and he hasn't been able to be productive at the NHL level to this point in his young career.