Oilers' Jussi Jokinen: Signs one-year deal
Jokinen agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Edmonton on Friday.
Jokinen joins Connor McDavid and company after three seasons with the Panthers. It was a difficult 2016-17 campaign for the winger as he saw action in just 69 games due to injury and failed to reach the 30-point mark for only the third time in his 12-year career. Even in a bottom-six role, the veteran's numbers should get a boost from joining the high-powered Oilers offense. Putting up 40 points is within the realm of possibility for Jokinen this upcoming season.
