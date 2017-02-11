Russell (undisclosed) missed practice Friday, the Edmonton Journal reports.

There's not much optimism that the shot-blocking extraordinaire will be able to suit up for Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, and not helping fantasy owners setting their lineups is how the Oilers play the last game on a busy 13-game slate. A more realistic timeline for Russell is Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes, but check back for updates as he gets reevaluated.