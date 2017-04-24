Oilers' Kris Russell: Leads team in blocked shots
Russell blocked five shots in Edmonton's series-clinching win over San Jose on Saturday.
Russell collected 27 blocked shots in the opening-round series, which is second among all players in the postseason and a full six blocks better than Dan Girardi in third. That's about the only value Russell has had in fantasy, though. He has no points, seven shots and a minus-1 rating in the playoffs.
