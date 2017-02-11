Russell (undisclosed) will miss his second straight game Saturday against Chicago, NHL.com reports.

Missing a second straight game likely won't affect the Oilers' offensive production, but you can bet Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot will notice. The 29-year-old is the definition of a role player -- blocking eight shots in every 60 minutes of ice time this year. The next contest for the Oilers is Tuesday at home against the Coyotes, leaving him a lot of time to rest up in Edmonton. Check back for updates as the recovery process continues.

