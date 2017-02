Russell will not play in Sunday's game against the Canadiens for an undisclosed reason.

Russell saw a season-low 16:24 of ice time in Friday's game against Carolina, suggesting that he may have suffered an injury late in the contest. Whatever the reason for his absence, the blueliner will have a full wee, off ahead of him as Edmonton goes into its bye week. The club's next contest arrives next Saturday against the Blackhawks.