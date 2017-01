Russell recorded a game-high five blocked shots to go along with three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win against the Flames.

Russell has given his new team very little in the way of offense, posting no goals with just five assists. However, he has 106 blocked shots through 38 games to rank No. 1 in the Western Conference, and No. 3 in the NHL. He remains a solid source of hits and blocked shots for fantasy owners in deeper formats.