Brossoit stopped 38 of 41 shots for his first career NHL victory Saturday against the Flames.

The 23-year-old had appeared in six NHL games prior to Saturday, but it took a strong effort against the Flames for him to pick up his first win. Cam Talbot is the clear-cut starter in Edmonton, but with Jonas Gustavsson now down in the minors, Brossoit could see some more crease team in a backup role behind Talbot. His numbers in the AHL this season aren't that great, but he showed Saturday he's capable of backstopping the Oilers to victory.