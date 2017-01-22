Brossoit stopped 38 of 41 shots for his first career NHL victory Saturday against the Flames.

The 23-year-old had appeared in six NHL games prior to Saturday, but it took a strong effort against the Flames for him to pick up his first win. Cam Talbot is the clear-cut starter in Edmonton, but with Jonas Gustavsson now down in the minors, Brossoit could see some more crease team in a backup role behind Talbot. His numbers in the AHL this season aren't that great, but he showed Saturday he's capable of backstopping the Oilers to victory.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola