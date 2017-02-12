Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Sees relief duty Saturday against Chicago
Brossoit stopped four of five shots in relief of Cam Talbot Saturday against the Blackhawks.
Brossoit has only appeared in three NHL games this season, but he's given up just five goals and has showed promise. The 23-year-old won't get many opportunities behind workhorse Cam Talbot, but he's had some great moments in the AHL and could become a very capable backup. He's one to watch in the future.
