The Oilers recalled Brossoit from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

With Jonas Gustavsson allowing a combined ten goals over his last two starts, the Oilers decided to send him to the minors and give Brossoit, who has gone 9-8-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .908 save percentage this season with the minor league affiliate, a try with the big club. The 23-year-old netminder's first opportunity to make his 2016-17 NHL debut will come Jan. 12 at home against the Devils.