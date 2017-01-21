Brossoit will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flames, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Brossoit hasn't been great in the minors this season, compiling a 9-8-3 record with a 2.67 GAA and .908 save percentage over 21 appearances. The 23-year-old backstop will look to pick up his first career NHL win in a tough road matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 3.08 goals per game at home this season, 11th in the NHL.