Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Will make season debut Saturday
Brossoit will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flames, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Brossoit hasn't been great in the minors this season, compiling a 9-8-3 record with a 2.67 GAA and .908 save percentage over 21 appearances. The 23-year-old backstop will look to pick up his first career NHL win in a tough road matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 3.08 goals per game at home this season, 11th in the NHL.
