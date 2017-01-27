Draisaitl set up a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-1 win in San Jose.

With 11 points in his last eight games (and 46 in 51 this year), the German is really hitting his stride at the age of 21. He's second on the team in scoring only to Connor McDavid's league-leading 59, first in power-play production (17) and is on pace to eclipse the 70-point plateau in just his third NHL season.