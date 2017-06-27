Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Offered qualifying tender
Draisaitl received a qualifying offer from the Oilers.
After putting up 29 goals and 77 points in his first 82-game season, Draisaitl lit up the scoresheet in the postseason with six goals and 16 points in 13 games. In addition, the 2014 first-round pick is invaluable on the power play, where he racked up 10 goals and 27 points last season. For the cherry on top, his shot percentage of 16.9 percent earned him five game-winning goals this past season. So yes, we get it, he's good. That means he'll be commanding big money as a restricted free agent, and all signs point to him being re-upped by Edmonton. The Oilers have the cap space to match whatever offers he receives, but keep in mind that Connor McDavid will be commanding even more money when he's a restricted free agent next summer as well.
