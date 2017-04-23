Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Opens scoring in Game 6
Draisaitl opened the scoring in Saturday's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Sharks.
Draisaitl built off a strong showing in Game 5 and helped get things going for the Oilers on Saturday. He had been held at bay earlier in the series, but it was only a matter of time before the 77-point-getter made his impact. Skating on the top line with Connor McDavid, the Oilers will need more of the same from Draisaitl in the second round if they hope to get past the Ducks.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Records first career playoff points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Will not face suspension•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Will face hearing•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Point streak at 10 games and 18 points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point streak at six•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Posts another multi-point game•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...