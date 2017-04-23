Draisaitl opened the scoring in Saturday's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Sharks.

Draisaitl built off a strong showing in Game 5 and helped get things going for the Oilers on Saturday. He had been held at bay earlier in the series, but it was only a matter of time before the 77-point-getter made his impact. Skating on the top line with Connor McDavid, the Oilers will need more of the same from Draisaitl in the second round if they hope to get past the Ducks.

