Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Records first career playoff points
Draisaitl picked up a power-play assist and an even strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime Game 5 win over the Sharks.
Draisaitl contributed his first two points of the series one game after having his night ended early on a game misconduct for spearing San Jose's Chris Tierney. The 21-year-old forward's first helper came on a Mark Letestu goal with the extra man late in the second period while his second set up David Desharnais' game-winner 18:15 into the first overtime. Draisaitl's first career postseason had been quiet until this game, but his 77-point regular season suggested it was only a matter of time until he got back on track.
