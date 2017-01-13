Draisaitl scored a goal and dished out two assists in Thursday' 3-2 overtime win over New Jersey.

Draisaitl assisted on goals by Andrej Sekera and Patrick Maroon before potting the winner 1:50 into overtime. The 21-year-old forward was recently moved from third-line center to first-line right wing, further raising his already robust offensive potential by pairing him with superstar Connor McDavid. Draisaitl is getting all the opportunities he can handle with over 21 minutes of ice time in six of his past seven appearances, and has certainly earned them with a near point-per-game pace to this point.