Draisaitl scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season during Wednesday's win over Anaheim.

Draisaitl is knocking on the door of his first 20-goal season and proving to be a high-end scorer. The 21-year-old forward owns a fourth-ranked 2.83 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 900 minutes this season, after all. Draisaitl is also currently in the midst of a hot stretch with four goals and nine points through his past seven games, and despite his excellent production, he's still presenting solid value in daily contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola