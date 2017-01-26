Draisaitl scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season during Wednesday's win over Anaheim.

Draisaitl is knocking on the door of his first 20-goal season and proving to be a high-end scorer. The 21-year-old forward owns a fourth-ranked 2.83 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 900 minutes this season, after all. Draisaitl is also currently in the midst of a hot stretch with four goals and nine points through his past seven games, and despite his excellent production, he's still presenting solid value in daily contests.