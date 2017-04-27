Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Steals show in Game 1
Draisaitl scored an empty-net goal and collected three assists (two with the man advantage) during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Anaheim.
Draisaitl missed the scoresheet in the the first four games of the playoffs, but now boasts a three-game point streak with two goals, five assists and eight shots on net. He's averaged a hefty 21:18 of ice time with 2:56 on the power play during that stretch, and his chemistry with Connor McDavid in all situations makes Draisaitl a nightly consideration in daily contests.
