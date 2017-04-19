Draisaitl will meet with the league for spearing Chris Tierney on Tuesday, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

After averaging .94 points per game during the regular season, Draisaitl has been completely missing during the playoffs, as he has failed to register a point through the first four outings. The winger's ice time has steadily dropped in each contest -- 20:10 in Game 1 down to 10:48 in Game 4 -- which is certainly a concern for fantasy owners. The NHL should announce any punishment for the 21-year-old prior to Thursday's matchup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...