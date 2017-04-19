Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Will face hearing
Draisaitl will meet with the league for spearing Chris Tierney on Tuesday, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
After averaging .94 points per game during the regular season, Draisaitl has been completely missing during the playoffs, as he has failed to register a point through the first four outings. The winger's ice time has steadily dropped in each contest -- 20:10 in Game 1 down to 10:48 in Game 4 -- which is certainly a concern for fantasy owners. The NHL should announce any punishment for the 21-year-old prior to Thursday's matchup.
