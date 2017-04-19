Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Will not face suspension
Draisatl was fined for spearing the Sharks' Chris Tierney in Game 4, but will not face suspension, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Draistaitl was fined the maximum allowed by the collective bargaining agreement, but the youngster won't miss any game action due because of it. He'll return to action in Game 5 as the Oilers return home looking to take the back the series lead.
