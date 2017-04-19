Draisatl was fined for spearing the Sharks' Chris Tierney in Game 4, but will not face suspension, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Draistaitl was fined the maximum allowed by the collective bargaining agreement, but the youngster won't miss any game action due because of it. He'll return to action in Game 5 as the Oilers return home looking to take the back the series lead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...