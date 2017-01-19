Letestu grabbed a goal and four shots in just 11:15 of ice time during Wednesday's win over Florida.

Letestu is on pace for 16 goals, which would be a career high. But betting on him hitting that mark is betting that he continues to have the best shooting rate he's had since the 2013-14 season and that he continues to shoot at 14.3 percent, which would be the best mark of his career. It's not impossible, but at 31, we don't often see career seasons.