Letestu scored a goal, recorded two assists (one on the power play) and registered seven shots on net during Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Out of nowhere, Letestu has five goals, 11 points, 31 shots, nine PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 games this month. The offense represents the majority of his seven goals and 17 points for the year, and the 31-year-old veteran's previous career high was 34 points during the 2013-14 campaign. He's likely still best reserved to deep seasonal leagues, but there is some sneaky appeal in daily contests because Letestu is rolling with the No. 1 power-play unit and typically very affordable.