Oilers' Mark Letestu: Nets game-winning goal
Letestu scored the game-winning goal on a power play in a 2-1 victory over the Devils on Saturday night.
The goal snapped a five-game point drought, but with 18 points in 38 games, Letestu remains on a career pace. Half of his eight goals have come with the man advantage and one-quarter have come while shorthanded, giving Letestu sneaky value in deep formats that count special teams play.
