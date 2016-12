Benning had an assist and a shot in 19:58 of ice time during Thursday's win over Los Angeles.

That assist ends a 13-game stretch without a point. It was a solid game for the 22-year-old defender, who logged the fifth most ice time of the season. That one assist and one shot is a huge game for him gives an idea of how much you can expect from Benning. He's been solid for the Oilers but hasn't done much in terms of fantasy production.