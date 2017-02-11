Benning (undisclosed) may be fit to play in Saturday's home contest against the Blackhawks.

Benning was able to practice Friday, but remains on injured reserve. Head coach Todd McLellan noted that Benning is closer to a return than fellow defenseman Darnell Nurse (ankle), so get ready to activate the rookie defender in deep leagues. Originally taken by the Bruins in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, Benning has shown promise in his first year, tacking on two goals, eight assists, and a plus-4 rating with 74 hits and 45 blocked shots in 41 games.