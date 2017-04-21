Benning dished out two assists in Thursday's Game 5 win over San Jose.

Benning was Edmonton's second surprise difference-maker on a night that saw David Desharnais pot the overtime winner. The 22-year-old blueliner came in with just two points in his previous 14 games combined, and hadn't recorded a multi-point effort since Nov. 5.

