Oilers' Matt Hendricks: Posts two-point night in win over Coyotes
Hendricks registered a goal, an assist, three hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's win over Arizona.
The 35-year-old veteran posted a career-high 25 points during the 2010-11 campaign, and he has never scored double-digit goals. He tips the scales in the hits and PIM columns, but there isn't any fantasy value to be found across the rest of his stat line. Additionally, he's locked into a fourth-line role, which further limits his appeal in all virtual settings.
