Hendricks scored a goal with a plus-1 in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss against Nashville.

It was just the second goal and fourth point for Hendricks in 20 games, and his first tally in 10 games. His ice time is rather minimal since he is a checking line player, and he does very little offensively to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.

