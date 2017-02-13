Lucic was held without a point or even a shot in Saturday's loss to Chicago.

Lucic has no points in his last four games and just one goal in his last 21 games. Particularly when he's away from Connor McDavid, Lucic has not provided much value. If Lucic isn't on that McDavid line, he's proven hard to trust.

